Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 203 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. There were no deaths in the state.

  • There are 47,591 confirmed cases.
  • 12,898 have recovered from the virus in Maine.
  • The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 725.

Aroostook County has a total of 1,327 confirmed cases. Two-hundred-fifty-eight people have recovered with 60 hospitalization. There have been 44 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesday & Thursday. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).

