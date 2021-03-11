Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC said there are 187 new coronavirus cases in Maine Thursday. There were no deaths in the state.

Confirmed Cases: 46,441

Deaths: 723

Hospitalizations: 1,585

Recovered: 12,872

In Aroostook County, the number of confirmed cases is 1,302. There have been 44 deaths in the County since the start of the pandemic. There have been 60 people hospitalized with 258 recovered from the virus.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention does their briefings on Tuesday and Thursday at 2 pm.