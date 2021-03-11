Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

AROOSTOOK COUNTY UPDATE: Covid Vaccine Clinic: School Staff & Licensed Day Care Providers

MAINE UPDATE: More than two dozen coronavirus vaccination clinics are set to open in Maine in the coming days. The Department of Health and Human Services said the state is working with more than 25 health care organizations to offer the dedicated clinics for teachers and school staff who are age 60 and older. The clinics will be held tomorrow and over the weekend, and a few will happen next week.

So far, about 22% of Maine residents have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. More than 170,000 people have received their final dose. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah clarified that a person isn't considered "fully vaccinated" until 14 days after their final dose of the vaccine.

Thursday morning's report from the Maine Center for Disease Control lists 187 new coronavirus cases and no deaths.

Get our free mobile app

NEW BRUSNWICK UPDATE: New Brunswick Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The number of active cases in the province has dropped to 34. The Edmundston-Grand Falls region has six active cases.