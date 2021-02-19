Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC said there are 134 new coronavirus cases in Maine Friday. There was one death in the state.

Total Cases: 43,224

Deaths: 656

Hospitalizations: 1,503

Recovered: 12,755

In Aroostook County, the number of confirmed cases is 1,252 with 257 people recovered. There have been 43 deaths in the County since the start of the pandemic. A total of 59 people have been hospitalized with the virus.

Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention does their briefings on Tuesday and Thursday at 2 pm. Watch the live feed on our Facebook.