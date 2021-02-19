Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine CDC said there are 134 new coronavirus cases in Maine Friday. There was one death in the state.
- Total Cases: 43,224
- Deaths: 656
- Hospitalizations: 1,503
- Recovered: 12,755
In Aroostook County, the number of confirmed cases is 1,252 with 257 people recovered. There have been 43 deaths in the County since the start of the pandemic. A total of 59 people have been hospitalized with the virus.
Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick
See the latest updates from the Maine CDC - MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention does their briefings on Tuesday and Thursday at 2 pm. Watch the live feed on our Facebook.