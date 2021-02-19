Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC said there are 134 new coronavirus cases in Maine Friday. There was one death in the state.

  • Total Cases: 43,224
  • Deaths: 656
  • Hospitalizations: 1,503
  • Recovered: 12,755

In Aroostook County, the number of confirmed cases is 1,252 with 257 people recovered. There have been 43 deaths in the County since the start of the pandemic. A total of 59 people have been hospitalized with the virus.

