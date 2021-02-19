Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

MAINE UPDATE: Friday's report from the Maine Center for Disease Control includes one more COVID-related death in the state and 134 new coronavirus cases. Maine's seven-day average is about half what it was 2 weeks ago. It's week 10 of Maine's vaccination effort. Statewide, more than 85 thousand people have been fully vaccinated from the disease. Another 193,000 have had their first shot.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY UPDATE: The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic that Northern Light AR Gould Hospital has scheduled for next Tuesday still has openings for people age 70 and older. The clinic will take place at Northern Maine Community College from 8 to 2. If you are 70 or older, you can either sign up online at covid.northernlighthealth.org or by calling the Aroostook Agency on Aging.

NEW BRUNSWICK UPDATE: All of New Brunswick is back in the Orange Alert Level. Public Health announced the rollback of Zone 4 –the Edmundston, Grand Falls, St. Quentin region–from Red to Orange, starting today. The province also reported four new confirmed cases of COVID-19, all in Zone 4. The number of active cases has dropped to 111.

The provincial government released its updated COVID-19 vaccination plan Thursday, saying there may be a longer delay between the first and second doses beyond the recommended 28 days for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Officials say this will allow a greater number of New Brunswickers to be protected from the virus in a timely manner. So far more than 21,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the province. To date 7,505 people have been fully vaccinated.