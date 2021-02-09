Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 211 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Tuesday. There were three deaths in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maine now has 41,630 confirmed cases.

The number of people who have died from the virus is 639.

A total of 12,568 have recovered in Maine.

There is a total of 1,197 confirmed cases in Aroostook County. One-hundred-ninety-six people have recovered with 57 hospitalization. There have been 43 deaths.

