Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

MAINE & AROOSTOOK COUNTY UPDATE: Maine’s seven-day average for new cases has dropped to under 270. More than 145,000 people in Maine have now received their first dose of the vaccine, including over 7,500 in Aroostook County. As of today, about 55,000 Mainers are fully vaccinated.

NEW BRUNSWICK UPDATE: Zone 4 (Edmundston region) will move to the Red level effective today under the province’s mandatory order. New Brunswick Public Health made the recommendations due to the stabilization of the number of daily cases, and no new chains of transmission, because outbreaks at long-term care facilities are managed. Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said the announcement is a reminder of what is possible when we all work together for the greater good, with a goal of keeping one another healthy and safe.”

Public Health is strongly advising that New Brunswick residents, including students, avoid leaving the province or their health zone during the upcoming Family Day long weekend or March Break. Anyone who does choose to travel outside of the province must follow all border protection measures and self-isolation guidelines, which include self-isolating for 14 days apart from other people upon returning to the province.

