Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said there are 662 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. There were 11 deaths in the state.

The number of cases in Maine is 37,708. The total recovered is 12,275. There have been 558 deaths.

Aroostook County has 1,105 confirmed cases and 176 recovered. Fifty-six people have been hospitalized. There have been 35 deaths.

Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County, Maine & New Brunswick

MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

Watch the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook Tuesday & Thursday at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).

