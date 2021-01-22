Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 636 new cases of the coronavirus Friday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There were four deaths in the state.

Across Maine, there have been 36,274 confirmed cases. The number of people who have died from the virus is 540. A total of 12,187 have recovered in Maine.

Just south of the County, Penobscot County has 3,123 confirmed cases overall with 896 recoveries. In central Maine, Androscoggin County has 3.965 confirmed cases with 1,452 recoveries.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY & MAINE UPDATE: Aroostook County has 12 new infections in today's report. Aroostook County has a total of 1,078 cases with 176 recoveries. CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says nearly 75,000 people in Maine have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. And just over 17,000 people have received their second dose.

NEW BRUNSWICK UPDATE: New Brunswick Public Health reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. Zones 1 - 4 remain at the Red level under the province’s recovery plan. Premier Blaine Higgs said, “We are seeing signs of improvement in three of the four zones currently in the Red level. I am hopeful all regions will see improvements in the coming days and weeks.” The number of known active cases in the province is 324. Three people are hospitalized with two in intensive care.

