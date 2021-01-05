Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 597 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There were nine deaths in the state.

Across Maine, there have been 26,565 confirmed cases. The number of people who have died from the virus is 369. A total of 11,582 have recovered in Maine.

Aroostook County has a total of 764 cases with 165 recoveries. Just to the south, Penobscot County has 2,305 confirmed cases overall with 861 recoveries. In central Maine, Androscoggin County has 2,854 confirmed cases with 1,406 recoveries.

