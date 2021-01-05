Coronavirus Update: Aroostook County & New Brunswick

Officials say two more residents at High View Rehab and Nursing Center in Madawaska passed away over the weekend after contracting the virus.

One resident at Mercy Home in Eagle Lake died, bringing the number of COVID deaths in Aroostook County nursing homes in the past two weeks to 11.

Meanwhile, the CDC is investigating an outbreak at Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent, where 10 employees and four patients at the hospital have tested positive for the virus.

Officials at AR Gould Hospital say four COVID-positive cases have been identified among employees at the Northern Light Heart and Lung practice in Presque Isle.