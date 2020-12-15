Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 411 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There were six deaths in the state.

Across Maine, there have been 16,760 confirmed cases. There are currently 5,881 active cases. The number of people who have died from the virus is 265. A total of 10,614 have recovered in Maine.

Aroostook County has a total of 300 cases with 136 recoveries. Just to the south, Penobscot County has 1,343 confirmed cases overall with 763 recoveries. In central Maine, Androscoggin County has 2,051 confirmed cases with 1,309 recoveries.

LOCAL UPDATE: Officials at the Presque Isle Nursing Home on Monday reported a fourth resident had passed away as a result of COVID-19. To date, 27 residents and staff at the Presque Isle Rehab & Nursing Center have tested positive for the virus. Of the 14 staff members, 9 have recovered. Residents that tested positive are being quarantined in a separate COVID wing.

