Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 249 new cases of COVID-19 Monday. There were three deaths in the state.

There are 11,757 confirmed cases.

9,098 have recovered from the virus in Maine.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 194.

Aroostook County has a total of 138 confirmed cases. Ninety-seven people have recovered with 14 hospitalization. Aroostook County has 40 active cases. Currently, 125 people are hospitalized with the virus in Maine, 49 are in intensive care. There has been one death since the start of the pandemic.

It's the second-highest single-day case count since the pandemic began. Two school districts in the southern Aroostook area are transitioning to remote learning due to COVID infections. Katahdin Middle-High School and Katahdin Elementary will switch to a remote learning setting from Dec. 1, through Dec. 11. Houlton High School has switched to remote learning today and tomorrow after two individuals associated with Houlton High School tested positive.

