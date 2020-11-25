Pandemic Forces Cancellation of Can-AM Sled Dog Races

FORT KENT, Maine (AP) — An international sled dog race that draws thousands of spectators to northern New England will not take place in 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Can-Am Crown International Sled Dog Races have been the top races of their kind in New England for almost three decades.

Organizers say the event, which centers on Fort Kent, Maine, wouldn't be safe to hold this year.

The Bangor Daily News reports the races would have also been complicated by border restrictions in place between the U.S. and Canada.