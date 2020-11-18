Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 156 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. There were four deaths in the state.

There are 9,519 confirmed cases.

7,229 have recovered from the virus in Maine.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 170.

Aroostook County has a total of 88 confirmed cases. Seventy-five people have recovered with ten hospitalization. There has been one death since the start of the pandemic.

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Monday, Wednesday & Friday. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).

