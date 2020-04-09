Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
Two more Maine residents have died from the effects of COVID-19, bringing the statewide death toll to 16 in the past two weeks, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Thursday.
The latest victims of the illness were a man in his 80s from Waldo County and a woman in her 90s from Cumberland County.
CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said in his daily briefing Thursday that 23 people in the state have tested positive for the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours. That brings the total to 560 confirmed cases in the state since the first case was detected here on March 12th. More than one-third (202) of those people have recovered from the illness.
To date, only two cases have been confirmed in Aroostook County.
|Maine COVID‑19 Data
|Updated: April 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM
|Confirmed Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalized
|Deaths
|560
|202
|105
|16
Confirmed Cases: This number represents tests that come back positive from any approved lab.
Maine CDC: Because of the number of outside labs that are testing samples from Maine, it is no longer possible to post an accurate count of negative tests.
|COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|Updated: April 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM
|County1
|Confirmed
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|24
|7
|7
|Aroostook
|2
|Cumberland
|269
|105
|44
|11
|Franklin
|7
|1
|1
|Hancock
|3
|Kennebec
|26
|8
|9
|1
|Knox
|10
|3
|1
|Lincoln
|9
|5
|Oxford
|12
|6
|1
|Penobscot
|31
|17
|5
|Piscataquis
|0
|Sagadahoc
|14
|4
|6
|Somerset
|5
|1
|Waldo
|11
|1
|1
|2
|Washington
|1
|York
|132
|44
|28
|2
|Unknown
|4
|2
|Confirmed Cases by Age
|Updated: April 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM
|Age Range
|Count
|Percentage
|<20
|14
|2.5%
|20s
|50
|8.9%
|30s
|60
|10.7%
|40s
|90
|16.1%
|50s
|114
|20.4%
|60s
|109
|19.5%
|70s
|73
|13.0%
|80+
|50
|8.9%