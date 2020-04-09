Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

Two more Maine residents have died from the effects of COVID-19, bringing the statewide death toll to 16 in the past two weeks, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Thursday.

The latest victims of the illness were a man in his 80s from Waldo County and a woman in her 90s from Cumberland County.

CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said in his daily briefing Thursday that 23 people in the state have tested positive for the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours. That brings the total to 560 confirmed cases in the state since the first case was detected here on March 12th. More than one-third (202) of those people have recovered from the illness.

To date, only two cases have been confirmed in Aroostook County.

Maine COVID‑19 Data Updated: April 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM Confirmed Cases Recovered Hospitalized Deaths 560 202 105 16

Confirmed Cases: This number represents tests that come back positive from any approved lab.

Maine CDC: Because of the number of outside labs that are testing samples from Maine, it is no longer possible to post an accurate count of negative tests.

COVID‑19 Case Counts by County Updated: April 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM County1 Confirmed Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 24 7 7 Aroostook 2 Cumberland 269 105 44 11 Franklin 7 1 1 Hancock 3 Kennebec 26 8 9 1 Knox 10 3 1 Lincoln 9 5 Oxford 12 6 1 Penobscot 31 17 5 Piscataquis 0 Sagadahoc 14 4 6 Somerset 5 1 Waldo 11 1 1 2 Washington 1 York 132 44 28 2 Unknown 4 2

Confirmed Cases by Age Updated: April 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM Age Range Count Percentage <20 14 2.5% 20s 50 8.9% 30s 60 10.7% 40s 90 16.1% 50s 114 20.4% 60s 109 19.5% 70s 73 13.0% 80+ 50 8.9%