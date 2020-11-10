Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 163 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. There were four deaths in the state.

There are 8,060 confirmed cases.

6,100 have recovered from the virus in Maine.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 156.

Aroostook County has a total of 78 confirmed cases. Sixty-five people have recovered with eight hospitalization. There has been one death since the start of the pandemic.

The State is launching two new COVID testing sites through a partnership with Promerica Health. The sites expand access to testing to people who think they need a test, regardless of symptoms and without the need for a referral from a health provider. The two new mobile Swab and Send sites are set up at the Portland International Jetport and the Downtown Auburn Transportation Center.

The University of Maine says 13 employees who work in facilities management at the Orono campus have tested positive for the coronavirus. They are all isolating in private residences. University of Maine at Fort Kent reported two students tested positive over the weekend. Health officials have started. contact tracing. Classes have not been affected.

Seven restaurants in Bar Harbor closed their doors after employees may have had contact with people with COVID-19. Three individuals at two separate restaurants have tested positive for the virus.

RELATED NEWS: Return to Stay-at-home Order not Imminent in Maine

MAINE CDC CHARTS

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).