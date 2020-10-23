Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 31 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. There were no deaths in the state.

There are 6,095 confirmed cases.

5,307 have recovered from the virus in Maine.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 146.

Aroostook County has a total of 59 confirmed cases. Fifty-three people have recovered with six hospitalization. There has been one death.

RELATED NEWS: The Limestone Community School has joined schools in neighboring Caribou and Stockholm in switching to remote learning for the remainder of the week.

RELATED NEWS: Health officials say an outbreak centered around a church in the small town of Brooks, Maine has grown to 49 cases. According to the CDC, the outbreak is associated with a fellowship event at Brooks Pentecostal Church nearly three weeks ago and has now spread to four Waldo County public schools.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).