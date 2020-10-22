Limestone Community School: Remote Learning for the Week
The Limestone Community School has joined schools in neighboring Caribou and Stockholm in switching to remote learning for the remainder of the week.
The action was taken after two probable coronavirus cases surfaced at Caribou High School.
The Limestone school along with schools in RSU 39 have closed as a precaution until COVID test results come back.
Students could return to in-person classes as soon as Monday if test results prove negative.
