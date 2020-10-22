Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 37 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday. There were no deaths in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maine now has 6,064 confirmed cases.

The number of people who have died from the virus is 146.

A total of 5,269 have recovered in Maine.

Aroostook County has 59 confirmed cases. Fifty-two people have recovered with six hospitalization. There has been one death.

LOCAL UPDATE: Limestone Community School: Remote Learning for the Week

The Limestone Community School has joined schools in neighboring Caribou and Stockholm in switching to remote learning for the remainder of the week. The action was taken after two probable coronavirus cases surfaced at Caribou High School. The Limestone school along with schools in RSU 39 have closed as a precaution until COVID test results come back. Students could return to in-person classes as soon as Monday if test results prove negative.

RELATED NEWS: Maine Vehicle Registration Deadlines Updated

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).