Maine Vehicle Registration Deadlines Updated

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the deadlines for vehicle registrations (among other things) were temporarily put on hold.

As the initial pandemic-caused restrictions were lifted, the need to register cars and trucks was re-instated, but with altered dates.

As of today, Governor Mills and Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap have released a new series of registration guidelines. These guidelines set new registration deadlines.

The new deadlines are as follows:

If the vehicle was purchased between January 1, 2020 through March 15, 2020, the vehicle must be registered immediately.

If the vehicle's registration expired before March 15th, 2020, it must be registered immediately.

If the vehicle was purchased between March 15th, 2020 and May 31st, 2020, it must be registered by December 18th, 2020.

Vehicles purchased between June 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020 and vehicles with registrations that expired during that period must be registered by February 16th, 2021.

If you live in a participating town you can use the rapid renewal system by clicking HERE

