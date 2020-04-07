Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday reported 20 people have tested positive for the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, including one more person in Aroostook County.

Two additional deaths in the state have been attributed to the effects of COVID-19, bringing the number of fatal cases to 12. Of the 519 cases confirmed in Maine since March 12th, 176 people have recovered.

Governor Janet Mills and DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew will join Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC for Tuesday's COVID 19 briefing at 2 p.m.

Maine COVID‑19 Data
Updated: April 7, 2020 at 11:45 AM
Confirmed CasesRecoveredHospitalizedDeaths
5191769912

Confirmed Cases: This number represents tests that come back positive from any approved lab.

Maine CDC: Because of the number of outside labs that are testing samples from Maine, it is no longer possible to post an accurate count of negative tests.

Maine CDC
COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
Updated: April 7, 2020 at 11:45 AM
County1ConfirmedRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin2367
Aroostook2
Cumberland25394439
Franklin511
Hancock2
Kennebec26891
Knox931
Lincoln94
Oxford1251
Penobscot31165
Piscataquis0
Sagadahoc1335
Somerset4
Waldo51
Washington1
York11535232
Unknown94
Confirmed Cases by Age
Updated: April 7, 2020 at 11:45 AM
Age RangeCountPercentage
<20142.7%
20s479.1%
30s509.6%
40s8716.8%
50s10520.2%
60s10620.4%
70s6813.1%
80+428.1%
