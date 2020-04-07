Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday reported 20 people have tested positive for the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, including one more person in Aroostook County.
Two additional deaths in the state have been attributed to the effects of COVID-19, bringing the number of fatal cases to 12. Of the 519 cases confirmed in Maine since March 12th, 176 people have recovered.
Governor Janet Mills and DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew will join Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC for Tuesday's COVID 19 briefing at 2 p.m.
|Maine COVID‑19 Data
|Updated: April 7, 2020 at 11:45 AM
|Confirmed Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalized
|Deaths
|519
|176
|99
|12
Confirmed Cases: This number represents tests that come back positive from any approved lab.
Maine CDC: Because of the number of outside labs that are testing samples from Maine, it is no longer possible to post an accurate count of negative tests.
|COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|Updated: April 7, 2020 at 11:45 AM
|County1
|Confirmed
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|23
|6
|7
|Aroostook
|2
|Cumberland
|253
|94
|43
|9
|Franklin
|5
|1
|1
|Hancock
|2
|Kennebec
|26
|8
|9
|1
|Knox
|9
|3
|1
|Lincoln
|9
|4
|Oxford
|12
|5
|1
|Penobscot
|31
|16
|5
|Piscataquis
|0
|Sagadahoc
|13
|3
|5
|Somerset
|4
|Waldo
|5
|1
|Washington
|1
|York
|115
|35
|23
|2
|Unknown
|9
|4
|Confirmed Cases by Age
|Updated: April 7, 2020 at 11:45 AM
|Age Range
|Count
|Percentage
|<20
|14
|2.7%
|20s
|47
|9.1%
|30s
|50
|9.6%
|40s
|87
|16.8%
|50s
|105
|20.2%
|60s
|106
|20.4%
|70s
|68
|13.1%
|80+
|42
|8.1%