Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 40 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday. There was one death in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maine now has 5,431 confirmed cases.

The number of people who have died from the virus is 142.

A total of 4,704 have recovered in Maine.

Aroostook County has a total of 43 confirmed cases. Forty-one people have recovered with five hospitalizations. There has been one death.

Just below Aroostook County in Penobscot County, there are 257 confirmed cases with six deaths.

Cumberland County has 2,333 confirmed cases since the pandemic started. Seventy people have died.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC's schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays.