Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 19 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. There was one death in the state.

There are 4,253 confirmed cases.

3,679 have recovered from the virus in Maine.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 128.

Aroostook County has a total of 35 confirmed cases. Thirty-two people have recovered with four hospitalizations. There has been one death.

Androscoggin County in central Maine has 582 confirmed cases with nine deaths.

Piscataquis County has the lowest numbers with seven confirmed cases since the pandemic started. There have been five recoveries with no deaths.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).