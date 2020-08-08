Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 12 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday. There was one death in the state.

There are 397 active cases. A total of 4,026 cases have been confirmed since the pandemic started. The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 125.

A total of 3,504 have recovered from the virus in Maine.

RELATED STORY: PANDEMIC REVENUE LOSS COULD LEAD TO BIG CUTS IN STATE GOVERNMENT

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).