Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 25 new cases of the coronavirus Saturday, according to the Maine CDC. There were no deaths related to COVID-19 in the state.

Maine has 3,937 confirmed cases. The number of people who have died from the virus in the state is 123. There are currently 437 active cases.

A total of 3,377 have recovered from the virus statewide.

Read related stories to the coronavirus in Maine and the region:

READ MORE: MAINE PRINCIPAL’S ASSOCIATION ISSUES UPDATED GUIDELINES FOR OPENING HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS AND ACTIVITIES

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC’s new schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).