Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 21 new cases of the coronavirus reported by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There was one death related to COVID-19 in the state in the past 24 hours.

Forty-one more people have recovered for a total of 2,972 as the total cases in Maine are 3,520. The number of people in the state who have died from the virus is 112.

Aroostook County has 2 active cases with a total of 24 coronavirus cases. There has been one death.

The Maine CDC confirms cases by zip codes in the interactive chart below. Counties are also listed with updated information.

