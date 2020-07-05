Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC reported Sunday 18 new cases of COVID-19. There were two deaths related to the coronavirus.

Maine has a total of 3,415 cases with 2,772 recovered. The number of people who have died from the virus in Maine is 109.

In Aroostook County, there are 24 total cases with 18 people recovered.

In southern Maine, Cumberland County has 1,805 cases with 1,439 recovered.

