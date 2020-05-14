Maine Air National Guard Honors Health Care Workers with Flyover

The Maine Air National Guard will honor health care workers and other essential personnel in northern Maine with a flyover today.

The flyover had been postponed on Tuesday due to weather. A KC-135 aircraft from the 101st Air Refueling Wing in Bangor is set to fly over several northern Maine communities Thursday.

The flight path puts the plane over Houlton Regional Hospital at 11:52 a.m. and Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital in Presque Isle at 12:02.

The flyover is scheduled to reach Loring at 12:09 p.m. then fly up through St. John River Valley to Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent around 12:23 p.m. then over Cary Medical Center in Caribou at 12:32.