Maine National Guard Flyover Honors Health Care Workers

UPDATE: Officials with the 101st Air Refueling Wing postponed the northern Maine portion of Operation American Resolve flyover due to weather conditions on May 12. The rescheduled date & times will be out as soon as the planning is complete

The Maine National Guard plans to honor the state’s health care workers and other essential personnel with a flyover today, weather permitting.

A KC-135 aircraft from the 101st Air Refueling Wing in Bangor is set to fly over several Maine Communities today.

A rain date is scheduled for Thursday, May 14.

The flight path puts the plane over Houlton Regional Hospital at 11:50 a.m. and Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital in Presque Isle at 12:00 noon.

The flyover is scheduled to arrive at Loring at 12:05 p.m. then fly up the St. John River Valley before reaching Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent around 12:20 p.m.