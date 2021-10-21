You better bring your tool belt with this one.

Here's the most inexpensive house for sale in Maine, as of this writing. It's a 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1,052 square foot mobile home with an addition on it at 48 Beech Lane in Whitefield. It's listed for sale by Coldwell Banker Rizzo Mattson on Zillow for $19,900.

While the place may not be the most attractive dwelling in the state, it does come with 6.72 acres of land that looks to be pretty nice, especially as it's located in a wooded area at the very end of Beech Lane.

This is tax-acquired property, and a condition of the sale is that the buyer must clean up all the junk and other types of debris from it following the closing, so plan on bringing some help to do so and a big truck as well.

Let's take a peek inside and around the property as well to see what we have here.

Look Inside The Most Inexpensive House For Sale In Maine The least expensive house for sale in Maine, as of this writing, is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1,052 square foot mobile home with an addition on it at 48 Beech Lane in Whitefield. It's listed for sale by Coldwell Banker Rizzo Mattson on Zillow for $19,900.

Let's take a peek inside and around the property.

Be The Former President's Neighbor In This Home In Kennebunkport Buy this home and then keep up with the neighbors in one of Maine's most exclusive summer neighborhoods.

This five-bedroom four-bath home is located at 271 Ocean Avenue in Kennebunkport just down the road from the Bush compound on Walker's Point. Buy it for $9.25 million, and then just imagine taking the dog out for a walk some summer morning and crossing paths with former President George W. Bush, your new neighbor.

There is no doubt that you'd experience the coast of Maine at its finest as you would own this classic Cape Cod-style home on 1.6 acres of land with 200 feet of coastline.

The place comes with a swimming pool that overlooks the ocean and you'd have your own tennis court to enjoy.

The home is listed by Legacy Properties Sotheby's International Realty and you can find out more on Zillow.com