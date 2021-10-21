Look Inside The Most Inexpensive House For Sale In Maine

You better bring your tool belt with this one.
Here's the most inexpensive house for sale in Maine, as of this writing. It's a 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1,052 square foot mobile home with an addition on it at 48 Beech Lane in Whitefield. It's listed for sale by Coldwell Banker Rizzo Mattson on Zillow for $19,900.
While the place may not be the most attractive dwelling in the state, it does come with 6.72 acres of land that looks to be pretty nice, especially as it's located in a wooded area at the very end of Beech Lane.
This is tax-acquired property, and a condition of the sale is that the buyer must clean up all the junk and other types of debris from it following the closing, so plan on bringing some help to do so and a big truck as well.
Let's take a peek inside and around the property as well to see what we have here.
