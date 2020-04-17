M.S.A.D. #42 & RSU 39: Remote Learning for rest of School Year

M.S.A.D. #42, Mars Hill & Blaine school district, and RSU 39, Caribou & Stockholm school district, will continue remote learning for the rest of the school year.

In a letter to parents, Elaine Boulier, C.A.S. Superintendent said “For the safety of all, it is imperative that we continue our remote learning plan for the remainder of the school year unless further guidance from the Commissioner, Governor, or the CDC tells us otherwise.”

Superintendent of RSU 39, Timothy Doak said “I am recommending, with the support of the Governor, that you begin to plan to replace classroom/group instruction with remote/distance learning for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.”

Governor Mills and Pender Makin, commissioner of the Maine Department of Education, made the recommendation April 7 to replace classroom/group instruction with remote/distance learning for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

Pender Makin said:

