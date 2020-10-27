Limestone Community School: Remote Learning Tuesday Only

Limestone Community School will switch to remote learning Tuesday only, due to a potential coronavirus case at the magnet school.

Principal Ben Lothrop said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution. All parents have been notified of the unverified case.

Maine has reported more than 50 new coronavirus cases on back-to-back days for the first time since May. The Maine Center for Disease Control said the total number of cases in the state increased by 58 on Monday. The state reported 59 new cases on Sunday. The last time the state had consecutive case counts of more than 50 was May 21 and 22. This week’s increase in COVID infections comes as the state is seeking to squelch an outbreak that erupted at the Brooks Pentecostal Church in Waldo County, Maine.