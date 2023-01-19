Lamoine Select Board Grants 5-year-Old, Brielle, Unicorn Permit

On Friday, we told you the heart-warming story of 5-year-old Brielle Hamor who had applied to the Town of Lamoine for a permit to have a unicorn in her backyard.

After receiving the application, Lamoine Administrative Assistant Stu Marckoon placed the application on the January 19 Lamoine Select Board's agenda.

We are pleased to inform you that Brielle was there and that the Select Board unanimously granted her permission.

And to top it off, Bonnie Marckoon made Brielle a unicorn which she has named Zan until she finds a real one.

So, if you find a unicorn, please let Brielle know! After all, she's the only one officially permitted to have a unicorn in the state of Maine.

Kudos to the Select Board and to Stu Marckoon for taking their citizen's request to heart and granting her the permit. And truth be told, it will probably go down as one of the most memorable Select Board meetings.

Now for those of you (me included!) that still haven't licensed your dogs, you have only until January 30 to do so, without incurring a $25 late fee per dog, plus licensing fees.