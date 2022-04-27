Elon Musk, the world's wealthiest person, had his $44 billion bid to buy Twitter accepted this week, as reported by NPR and others. In response, KISS rocker Paul Stanley chimed in with his thoughts about how the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX could put that money to better use.

The musician joined several other rockstars commenting on the corporate takeover.

But Stanley zeroed in on a thought that others on Twitter have shared. Namely, that the funds could help stop world hunger instead. The KISS guitarist and vocalist also considered other applications for the money that could have huge ramifications on society, at least seemingly more so than a Twitter takeover.

Sharing a Reuters story about the Twitter sale on Tuesday (April 26), Stanley tweeted, "I May Be Missing Something (please tell me). Rather than funding a personal acquisition, Wouldn't our world be better advanced by using far less than 44 BILLION DOLLARS to eradicate world hunger?, cure cancer?"

"The list is long & the possibilities endless," he added.

Last year, before the Twitter sale, Musk himself addressed the idea that his money could help stop world hunger. It was in reply to a remark from the United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) director, David Beasley. That October, Beasley said just two percent of Musk's wealth could help quell the global food crisis. Musk responded that if the WFP could provide him a plan for doing so, he would supply the money.

"If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it," Musk said in a tweet at the time.

He did donate around that much to charity the following month, as Fortune reported, but it didn't go to WFP, as Beasley said in February, per Forbes. It's also unclear how much of a plan the WFP provided to Musk, who's also behind The Boring Company, Neuralink and OpenAI.

Last week, KISS' Gene Simmons defended Mike Tyson after video emerged of the boxer allegedly punching a fan in the face .