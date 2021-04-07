Is Taking a Vaccine Selfie Necessary? Maine CDC Director Hilariously Weighs In

Ever since the COVID-19 vaccine began to roll out in Maine we've seen our social media feeds filled with selfies of folks with vaccine cards. Teachers, healthcare workers, other essential workers, and those who are 50 plus.

As of today all Mainers over the age of 16 are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine so the feeds are more clogged than ever.

This begs the question, does the vaccine work if there's no proof through selfie? Much like the age-old question, if one didn't post about going to the gym, did they actually go?

News Center Maine meteorologist and self-proclaimed nerd, Keith Carson was brave enough to publically ask this important question to Maine CDC Director, Dr. Nirav Shah.

In perfect Dr. Shah fashion, he responded.

It's great to know that photo evidence is not needed and does not aid or hinder the efficacy of the vaccine. So selfie it up. Or not!

Although maybe don't get a vaccine from some rando in a van like poor Ryan.

