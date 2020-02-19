Kevin James Coming to Maine, June 26

Waterfront Concerts is pleased to present KEVIN JAMES live at the Merrill Auditorium in Portland, ME on Friday, June 26, 2020.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 21 at 10:00AM. Please visit waterfrontconcerts.com for more information.

Reserved seating ticket prices range from $45.00 to $75.00 - plus any applicable fees depending on purchase outlet.

Tickets available via waterfrontconcerts.com, charge-by-phone at 207-842-0800 or the PortTix Box Office located at the Merrill Auditorium.