Keith Richards Reunites With X-Pensive Winos: Photos and Video

Keith Richards reconvened with his solo backing band the X-Pensive Winos for the first time in 30 years at the Beacon Theatre in New York City last night. Their performance took place during the annual charity concert Love Rocks NYC.

The Rolling Stones guitarist was joined by three of the four living members of the band: drummer Steve Jordan (who recently served as Charlie Watts' replacement on the Stones' 2021 No Filter Tour), guitarist Waddy Wachtel and keyboardist Ivan Neville.

Winos singer Sarah Dash died at the age of 76 in September 2021, while bassist Charley Drayton is currently on tour playing drums for Bob Dylan's Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour. House band leader Will Lee filled in on bass last night.

Although some of the Winos members have performed together at various live events, the Love Rocks concert marked the first time most of the full group has appeared together in years. "We haven't been together for a while, and I really missed them," Richards said from the stage.

You can see their set list, as well as video and photos, below.

Watch Keith Richards and the X-Pensive Winos at Love Rocks NYC

Hosted by Bill Murray, Kiefer Sutherland, Mario Cantone, Gina Gershon, Steve Schirripa and Michelle Buteau, the event also featured performances by Jackson Browne, Mavis Staples, Warren Haynes, Allison Russell, Melissa Etheridge, Steely Dan guitarist Connor Kennedy and others. The house band, led by Lee, included Larry Campbell, Steve Gadd, Eric Krasno, Pedrito Martinez, Shawn Pelton, Ricky Peterson and Jeff Young.

Proceeds from Love Rocks go toward God’s Love We Deliver, an organization founded during the '80s AIDS epidemic that delivers medically tailored meals to those living with HIV/AIDS, cancer and other serious illnesses.

The inaugural Love Rocks benefit concert took place in 2017 and has since raised more than $13 million. This year's concert marked the first time the event has been held with a fully in-person audience since 2019. The past two years have involved restricted capacity for attendees and livestream links.

In light of the ongoing conflict in Europe, $50,000 of the evening's proceeds will also be donated toward the people of Ukraine.

Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God's Love We Deliver Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God's Love We Deliver loading...

Richards formed the X-Pensive Winos during the sessions for his 1988 debut solo LP, Talk Is Cheap, which featured the band's original lineup. They also performed on Richards' next album, 1992's Main Offender, which is being reissued this month. A Winos live box set, Live at the Hollywood Palladium, December 15, 1988, was released last year.

"All of them are incredibly versatile," Richards told Goldmine last year. "I could switch or they would switch themselves — only Waddy and I stayed with guitars, everybody else was going 'All right, I’ll play the bass, you play the drums' … and sort it out. I was amazed by the versatility of these men."

Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God's Love We Deliver Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God's Love We Deliver loading...

Keith Richards and the X-Pensive Winos, Beacon Theatre, New York, 3/10/22

1. "999"

2. "You Got the Silver"

3. "Before They Make Me Run"