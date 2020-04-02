J.D. Irving Donates $1 Million to Food Depot Alimentaire

J.D. Irving made a $1-million to Food Depot Alimentaire to help ease the financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moncton, NB – J.D. Irving, Limited announced today that the company is donating $1 million to the Food Depot Alimentaire. The donation is to help offset the growing demand on New Brunswick’s network of 60 food banks across the province due to the financial hardships caused by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

“This is the single largest donation in the history of the food bank network in New Brunswick,” said Dale Hicks, president of Food Depot Alimentaire. “J.D. Irving has been a strong community partner of the Food Depot Alimentaire over the past number of years with both food and funding support. This significant donation, at an unprecedented time in our history, is a testament to their continued support of our programs and those New Brunswickers who benefit from this generosity through local food banks.”

It is anticipated that there will be a 50% increase in the meals the Food Depot Alimentaire will need to provide across New Brunswick.

“Together with my brother Jim and the employees at J.D. Irving Limited we’re pleased to give back to the communities where we are proud to live and work. New Brunswick is our home and we want to do our part to help those in need during these challenging times. The staff and volunteers at our local foodbanks are true heroes on the frontline and deserve all the support we can give them to keep those in need fed,” said Robert K. Irving, Co-CE0 of J.D. Irving, Limited. “It’s important that as a community, we take care of our neighbours who are impacted. J.D. Irving and our employees are proud to be able to give back to the communities where we live and work. These are unprecedented times for us all.”

In addition to increased demand, many food banks have lost their ability to raise funds. Thrift stores and other venues have had to close which has limited the opportunities.

With school closures and the cancellation of other youth programs, there is also a need to replace breakfast and other meal programs.

“This donation comes at a time when we need it most,” said Hicks. “On behalf of all New Brunswickers, we thank J.D. Irving and their employees for their generosity.”

Food Depot Alimentaire (FDA) is a registered, non-profit charitable organization that serves food banks, community kitchens, after-school programs and other supportive agencies. In April 2017, in partnership with the New Brunswick Association of Food Banks, the Food Depot Alimentaire launch their provincial distribution division. Located at 330 MacNaughton in Moncton, the warehouse collected and distributed 4 million pounds of food valued at $10 million last year to 60 food banks throughout New Brunswick.