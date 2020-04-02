McCain Foods Donates $1 Million to Food Depot Alimentaire

McCain Foods has donated $1-million to Food Depot Alimentaire to help more than 60 food banks, shelters, community kitchens, and school programs in New Brunswick.

Press release from McCain Foods:

McCain Foundation donates $1-million to help New Brunswick food banks during COVID-19 pandemic

FLORENCEVILLE-BRISTOL, April 1, 2020 – More than 60 food banks, shelters, community kitchens, and school programs in New Brunswick received the urgent support they needed this week, as The McCain Foundation donated $1-million to Food Depot Alimentaire.

In recent weeks, COVID-19 has left food banks across the province and country struggling as they face unprecedented demand, coupled with dwindling fundraising capabilities.

The donation, will help to ensure many New Brunswickers can access the support they need during this difficult time.

Food Depot Alimentaire has always been dedicated to supporting many food banks, community kitchens, and school programs in the province through storage and distribution, fundraising and food collection, advocacy, and more. However, the sudden closure of schools has left the thousands of children and families who rely on these breakfast clubs and meal programs in need of additional support.

“As we all do our part to flatten the curve, we must think about those who are most impacted in our communities. New Brunswick is very close to the hearts of all McCain family members and we will be doing our part to support New Brunswickers in getting through this crisis,’’ said Linda McCain, Chair of The McCain Foundation. ‘’Our donation will ensure we can serve the most vulnerable in our communities in the weeks and months ahead.’’

About the McCain Foundation:

Established in 1993, The McCain Foundation supports a wide variety of projects across the country with a particularly strong focus on communities in Atlantic Canada. The Foundation is funded solely by McCain Foods Limited, wholly-owned by the McCain families with headquarters in Toronto and Florenceville-Bristol, New Brunswick. The McCain Foundation shares the company’s philosophy and passion for giving back to its communities.