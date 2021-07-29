Is a Red Sox Trade Imminent? Red Sox Option Tanner Houck to Triple A Worcester

You have to think that a Red Sox trade for a starting pitcher is imminent with the move to option Tanner Houck to Triple A Worcester on Thursday afternoon.

Houck was brilliant last night, Wednesday, July 29th in his start in the 2nd game of the doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays. He allowed 1 run on 2 hits with 7 strikeouts and 1 walk.

In 6 major league appearances this season, 4 starts he has a 2.45 earned run average with 30 strikeouts and 5 walks.

He has made 6 starts for Worcester and is 0-2 with a 5.14 ERA.

The trade deadline is Friday, July 30th at 4 p.m.

