How Much Do You Have to Make to Be Considered Middle Class in Maine?

I used to describe myself as middle class. I'm thinking I'll be changing my definition.

GOBankingRates did some digging using information from the Census Bureau's 2018 American Community Survey. They based it on what the Pew Research Center defines as middle class (middle-income household). You have to have income that is two-thirds to double the U.S. median household income.

Of course cost of living and average incomes are very different from state to state. You might be 'middle-class' in one state and nowhere near 'middle-class' in another state. So GOBankingRates used Pew's definition and crunched the numbers for all the states. But let's just cover Maine.

Maine

2-person family middle-class income range: $42,119.55 to $125,730

3-person family middle-class income range: $50,917.32 to $151,992

4-person family middle-class income range: $60,412.56 to $180,336

So, are you middle class? That's quite the range of income to hit the middle spot. But if you go to our neighbors to the south, New Hampshire, it gets a lot tougher to be middle class!

New Hampshire

2-person family middle-class income range: $51,969.89 to $155,134

3-person family middle-class income range: $63,278.82 to $188,892

4-person family middle-class income range: $77,816.48 to $232,288 The income levels in New Hampshire were pretty crazy even outpacing what it takes to be middle class in New York! If you compare what is considered middle class to what is the Federal Poverty Level (FPL) - it's a definite reality check. $17,420 for a family of 2

for a family of 2 $21,960 for a family of 3

for a family of 3 $26,500 for a family of 4 According to a quick Google search, 10.9% of Maine lived below the poverty level in 2019. Almost 11% of Maine living below the poverty level! That's absolutely insane!