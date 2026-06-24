A $96,000 day on the course delivered another major boost for hospice care in northern Maine.

The Aroostook Hospice Foundation hosted its 13th Annual Golf Classic on Saturday, June 20, at the Presque Isle Country Club, raising approximately $96,000 to support the Aroostook House of Comfort.

The tournament brought out a strong wave of community support, with 45 teams, 161 sponsors, 38 raffle and prize donors, 13 in-kind donors and 31 volunteers helping make this year’s event a success.

Community Support Fuels Hospice Care

Proceeds from the Golf Classic directly support the Aroostook House of Comfort’s ongoing operations and Charity Care Program, helping ensure patients receive compassionate end-of-life care regardless of their financial circumstances.

Since opening in 2018, the Aroostook House of Comfort has provided inpatient hospice care to more than 1,200 patients from northern Maine and beyond through its partnership with Northern Light Home Care & Hospice.

Community support also helps sustain the organization’s 9,800-square-foot hospice home, giving patients and families a place centered on comfort, dignity and peace during one of life’s most difficult journeys.

The Aroostook Hospice Foundation extended special appreciation to Platinum Sponsor Logan P. Graves Foundation for its $10,000 contribution, along with every sponsor, golfer, donor, volunteer and community member who helped make the day possible.

“The success of this tournament is a reflection of the incredible generosity of our community,” said Abbey Clair, Executive Director of the Aroostook Hospice Foundation. “People understand how important the Aroostook House of Comfort is to our region. Every sponsor, golfer, volunteer, and donor helps ensure that compassionate hospice care remains available to patients and families when they need it most.”

Mixed Team Results

Mixed Team - Net

1st Net: Clint Deschene, Duke Deschene, Jenn Deschene, Reagen Deschene

2nd Net: Craig Staples, Joe Clukey, Rhonda Clukey, Sam Clukey

Mixed Team - Gross

1st Gross: Greg Whitaker, Luke Pollock, Trevor Hews, Nicole Pollock

2nd Gross: Calvin Deschene, Ben Deschene, Natasha Deschene, Spencer Deschene

Men’s Team Results

Men’s Team - Net

1st Net: Domenic Bua, Kason Bua, DJ Bonville, Colby Bonville

2nd Net: Derek Clair, Chris Beaulieu, Brent Willette, Lucas Jarrett

3rd Net: Chris Wong, Josh Briere, Ryan Thurston, Jeff Thurston

4th Net: Andrew Rosser, Ben Rosser, Sawyer Deprey, Kyle Corrigan

Men’s Team - Gross

1st Gross: Darren Barnes, Ted Walker, Erik Andreson, Josh Bell

2nd Gross: Lucas Wood, Teddy Donovan, Nick Lavigne, Logan Caron

3rd Gross: James Dunleavy, Rob McKinnon, Kendall Roy, Gaige Flewelling

4th Gross: Curt Culberson, Bobby Russell, Tyler Eager, Brent Hatchard

Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin

Longest Drive

Women: Krista Daniel

Men: Ted Walker

Closest to the Pin

Women: Diane Boyd

Men: Bob Graves

Foundation Looks Ahead to Next Year

The Aroostook Hospice Foundation thanked everyone who contributed to this year’s Golf Classic and said it looks forward to welcoming the community back for the 14th Annual Golf Classic next year.

About the Aroostook House of Comfort

The Aroostook House of Comfort is located in Presque Isle and is owned by the Aroostook Hospice Foundation.

The facility is recognized as the sole inpatient hospice facility north of Augusta. Northern Light Home Care & Hospice, the longest-serving Medicare-certified hospice agency in Aroostook County, oversees hands-on hospice care and staffing.

Together, the organizations provide compassionate care, comfort, dignity and support to individuals and caregivers on their hospice journey.

For more information, visit aroostookhouseofcomfort.org.

Contact

Abbey Clair

Executive Director, Aroostook Hospice Foundation

Phone: (207) 299-2053