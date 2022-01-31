Houlton Dominates Central Aroostook in Mars Hill; Recap & Scoring

Houlton kicks off busy week in Mars Hill

On Monday night the Central Aroostook boys’ team hosted the Houlton Shires in Mars Hill. Houlton came in with a 4-5 record in Class B north as they kicked off a very busy week in which they will play 5 games. Central Aroostook came in with a 6-7 record in Class C north.

These two teams are scheduled to play again on Thursday of this week, in Houlton. The Shires are playing catchup due to a two-week break in late December due to health and safety protocols.

1st Quarter

Houlton had no problem handling Central Aroostook on Monday night. The Shires dominated the Panthers on both ends of the floor, building a 20-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Isaiah Gentle scored 8 points in the first for the Shires, with Caleb Soloman scoring 6 points. Collin Moody, Isaiah Irving, and Thadon Gentle each made a bucket for Houlton in the opening quarter.

2nd Quarter

It was much of the same Houlton dominance in the second quarter as they outscored Central Aroostook 17-5. Bronson Hanning scored 4 points and Jay Tweedie drilled a three-point field goal for Houlton to lead the Shires attack. Solomon, Gentle, Brandon Barton, Gage Bartlett, and Garrett Harvey each scored 2 points for Houlton. Central Aroostook's 5 points were scored by Lucas Haines. Houlton had a commanding 37-5 going into halftime.

Lucas Haines of Central Aroostook goes up for 2 points in a game from earlier in the 2021-22 season.

3rd Quarter

Thadon Gentle scored 5 third quarter points for the Shires, with Bartlett, Solom, Irving, and Cody Johnston each making a field-goal in Houlton's offensive attack. Haines score 5 more points for the Panthers and John Coffin scored 4 points. Houlton's lead at the end of the third quarter was 50-14.

4th Quarter

Jay Tweedie hit another J.J. Redick-like three-point field goal in the fourth quarter, with Gage Bartlett also hitting a three from deep. Isaiah Gentle, Solomon, and Hanning each scored 2 points in the closing quarter. Chase Hentosh and Malachi Couture each scored 2 points for Cental Aroostook's 4 points in the quarter. Houlton won the game by a score of 62-18.

Up Next

Houlton (5-5) will host the Presque Isle Wildcats on Tuesday night. That game can be heard on 101.9 The Rock, on-air, online, and on the Rock app. Central Aroostook (6-8) will be waiting to play the Shires again on Thursday.

