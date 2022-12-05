Holiday TV Shows – Monday December 5th
We are officially into the Holiday Season! It's December 5th and Christmas is just 20 days away! Here are tonight's (Monday, December 5th's) Holiday TV Shows!
Fox
- 8 p.m. - TMZ's Merry Elfin' Christmas
ABC
- 8 p.m. - The Great Christmas Light Fight
CW
- 8 p.m. - The Waltons' Homecoming - John Boy searches for his father on Christmas Eve
CBC
- 8 p.m. - Miracle on 34th Street - Macy's hires Kris Kringle as a store Santa
Lifetime
- 6 p.m. - Santa Bootcamp - An event planner rediscovers the magic of Christmas
- 8 p.m. - Six Degrees of Santa - An internet entrepreneur searches for a mystery woman
- 10 p.m. - Secretly Santa - Rivals develop unexpected feelings while working together.
Freeform
- 6:15 p.m. - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- 8:55 p.m. - Scrooged - TV-network big shot (Bill Murray) meets Christmas ghosts
Food Network
- 6 p.m. - Beat Bobby Flay - Holiday Throwdown: Room for Dessert
- 7 p.m. - Holiday Baking Championship - Dining Out for the Holidays
- 8 p.m. - Holiday Baking Championship - Holiday Movie Magic
- 10 p.m. - Holiday Baking Championship - Nutcracker on Stage
- 11 p.m. - The Big Bake - Holiday- Elves on the Loose
TNT
- 7:30 p.m. - Dr. Suess' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- 8 p.m. - The Wizard of Oz
- 10:15 p.m. - The Wizard of Oz
AMC
- 8 p.m. - The Polar Express
- 10 p.m. - Elf
E!
- 7:55 p.m. - Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
FX
- 6 p.m. - The Santa Clause 2
- 8 p.m. - The Santa Clause 3:The Escape Clause
- 10 p.m. - Last Christmas - A Christmas shop elf finds romance with a charming suitor
Great American Family
- 6 p.m. - A Christmas...Presnt - Maggie Larson is determined to lift her family's spirits
- 8 p.m. - I'm Glad It's Christmas - An aspiring singer participates in a small-scale production
- 10 p.m. - Christmas Sweethearts - A woman returns home to find her ex in a relationship
Hallmark
- 6 p.m. - The Royal Nanny - An undercover MI5 agent must resist the charms of a prince
- 8 p.m. - We Wish You a Married Christmas - A couple visit a quiet town to reconnect at Christmastime
- 10 p.m. - Next Stop, Christmas - Angie is magically transported into a past Christmas
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
- 6 p.m. - Unlocking Christmas - A key and a riddle set Kate and Kevin on an adventure
- 8 p.m. - Christmas Incorporated - Riley lands an assistant position for a socialite
- 10 p.m. - Karen Kingsbury's Maggie's Christmas Miracle - Casey wishes his mother Maggie could find love