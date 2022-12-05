Winners List from the Festival of Trees 2022 in Presque Isle, Maine

Winners List from the Festival of Trees 2022 in Presque Isle, Maine

leekris/Thinkstock

St. Apollonia's Festival of Trees had a record crowd on opening night at the Aroostook Centre Mall as 81 trees were on display. The whole weekend was busy with activity.

The Annual Holiday Event Brought in Huge Crowds

Visitors bought tickets to bid on the different displays to win the many items offered with each tree. Of the featured displays was the Community Spirit Tree with over $3,500 in gifts.

Sponsors and Individuals Honored

Sponsors were especially recognized who have participated in the annual event for five years or more. Several trees were designed to memorialize individuals who have had an important impact on local communities.

Get our free mobile app

Full Parking Lot at the Aroostook Centre Mall

The mall parking lot was full from end to end as people from all over came to enjoy the event. There was live music and decorations everywhere to celebrate Christmas. The Festival Tree was open Friday from 3 to 8 pm, Saturday from 9 am to 8 pm and Sunday from 9 am to 2 pm. 

Festival of Trees Winners List

The drawing of the winners is a big attraction as people who bid on trees are eager to see who won.

-Here’s the full list of winners-

Big Events Were a Big Success All Weekend in Star City

There were several big attractions over the weekend in Presque Isle with the traditional Holiday Light Parade on Main Street and the Craft Fair at the Aroostook Centre Mall.

The parade was originally planned for Friday night, December 2, but was rescheduled for Sunday night due to weather. The Craft Fair at the old Kmart location drew big crowds all weekend.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore

The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state

Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.
Filed Under: 2022, Festival of Trees, presque isle, Winners List
Categories: Articles, Community Events
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From