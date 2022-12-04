Wreaths Across America Convoy in Ellsworth Sunday Morning

The Wreaths Across America convoy will begin Saturday, December 10 and arrive at Arlington National Cemetery on the following Saturday, December 17th.

The 12-truck convoy will stop to deliver wreaths for veterans' graves numerous times over the course of the week.

It is always a nice warm feeling to see the convoy on the roads, or at one of the many stops along the way.

Here are the Maine portions of the event

The event begins at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday the 10th leaving Machias River Inn. The first stop is the West Quoddy Head Lighthouse on South Lubec Road in Lubec between 6:30 a.m. and next 8 a.m. This is the most eastern point in America.

Next stop Dennysville – Edmunds Congregational Church on Kent Street in Dennysville at 8: 45 a.m.

Then to the Canadian border at Calais via Route 1, 11:30 to 1 p.m. before arriving at the Wreaths Across America Headquarters on Point Street In Columbia Falls at 2:30 p.m.

At the same time, trucks begin to stage at Narraguagus High School in Harrington.

Then on Sunday the 11th, at 5 a.m. leave Harringon stopping at 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. in Ellsworth at Maine Coast Mall. The George Stevens Academy band will play.

Sunday afternoon the convoy will be at Hannaford in China from 12:45 to 1:30, and at McMahon Elementary School in Lewiston from 2:35 to 4;30.

Then off to Portland for the final event on Sunday -- a parade through downtown Portland on Congress Street.

Monday at 7:45 a.m. trucks proceed on Route 1 to Biddeford, and then Eliot before heading to New Hampshire and down the coast to Arlington, Virginia.

