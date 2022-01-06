Hodgdon Hoops Team Involved In Auto Accident; Schedule Changes

A scary night for many from Hodgdon

An auto accident on Wednesday evening involving several members of the Hodgdon Hawks girls' basketball team has forced the school to adjust the schedule over the next few days. The Hawks were scheduled to take on Southern Aroostook in a highly anticipated matchup on Friday, but the two teams will now play on January 19.

The Aroostook County Hoops Facebook page was the first to break the news of the accident, and the adjustments to the schedule in the coming days.

From what I understand the team was traveling to a local game to scout teams that are on the upcoming schedule. The team members were traveling in personal vehicles and not on a school bus or other SAD 70 property. We are happy to report that everyone walked away from the accident, and mostly with bumps and bruises. One girl did suffer a rib injury, but is expected to make a rapid recovery.



Schedule Changes

Hodgdon has canceled practices for today to allow the girls to heal and continue to process the events of Wednesday evening. The Hawks were slated to play the Katahdin Cougars on Monday the 10th, but that game has now been moved to January 25.

Trust me, as a parent, this is the best news!

As the post says, we are most thankful that everyone involved was able to go home to their own beds and families. There were several parents who became involved and helped as many of the girls as they could work through the aftermath of the accident. I wish you all a speedy recovery and we look forward to seeing you play in the tournament next month, in Bangor.

