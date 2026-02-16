Monday is a full County slate in Bangor, with four tournament games on tap and everything set to be live on 101.9 The Rock from the opening tip to the final horn.

Four County games are scheduled Monday in Bangor

Coverage begins at 9:00 AM and runs through the 4:00 PM game

All games are live on 101.9 The Rock with recaps after finals

It starts at 9:00 AM with a Class D boys quarterfinal as the fifth-seed Hodgdon Hawks take on the fourth-seed Bangor Christian Patriots.

At 10:30 AM, the top-seed Machias Bulldogs faces the eighth-seed Central Aroostook Panthers in another Class D boys quarterfinal.

The noon game shifts to the girls side, with the fourth-seed Penobscot Valley Lady Howlers taking on the fifth-seed Southern Aroostook Lady Warriors.

Then the afternoon session features a big one in Class C boys at 4:00 PM, with the third-seed Fort Kent Warriors meeting the sixth-seed Sumner Tigers.

All four games will be broadcast live on 101.9 The Rock throughout the day, and we will have recaps posted as soon as each game goes final.

Get our free mobile app

Read More: