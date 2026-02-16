Day Six in Bangor opened with a County statement, as the fifth-seed Hodgdon Hawks knocked off the fourth-seed Bangor Christian Patriots 52-36 to punch a ticket to the Class D semifinals.

The first quarter was a feel-out for both teams, but Hodgdon’s defense set the tone immediately. The Hawks kept Bangor Christian’s offense in check and took a 10-5 lead after one.

Hodgdon kept that pressure rolling in the second. Bangor Christian briefly found a rhythm and trimmed the margin early, but Cyran Ciarleglio answered with nine points in the quarter as Hodgdon carried a 25-16 lead into halftime.

The Patriots made their push out of the break with a quick 6-0 run to open the third and cut the lead to two. Hodgdon settled back in, traded baskets, and leaned on defense and timely shots to keep control, taking a 33-27 lead into the fourth.

Hodgdon opened the fourth with two quick buckets to push the lead back to 10. Bangor Christian fired back with back-to-back 3-pointers to make it a four-point game, but the Hawks responded with the run that decided it, a 10-0 burst that put the game away.

It was a complete team effort from Hodgdon, with rebounding and defensive discipline showing up all morning. After falling to Bangor Christian by 22 and 20 in the regular season, the Hawks flipped the script when it mattered most and advanced with the 52-36 win.

Hodgdon moves to 13-6 and will await the winner of the Machias vs Central Aroostook game. Bangor Christian finishes 16-3.

Ciaran Ciarleglio led Hodgdon with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists. Wyatt Oliver scored 13 points, and Hunter Sanford added 8 points. Bangor Christian was led by Rajon Reed with 16 points.

